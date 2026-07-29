iPhones drive India's smartphone exports to record $9.8B in Q1

Apple's manufacturing partners have been instrumental in driving this growth.

Foxconn recorded a 48% year-on-year rise in exports last year, thanks to strong iPhone shipments.

Samsung also contributed to the upward trend with a modest 4% growth in its export contribution.

Earlier this year, India's iPhone exports hit an all-time high of ₹2 lakh crore in FY26, making Apple the country's largest branded exporter across all product categories.