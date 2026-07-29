iPhones drive India's smartphone exports to record $9.8B in Q1
What's the story
India's smartphone exports have hit a record high of nearly $10 billion in the first quarter of FY27. The value of smartphone exports jumped 23.4% to $9.84 billion during April-June, compared to $7.97 billion in the same period last fiscal year. The surge is largely driven by Apple's iPhone shipments with the US remaining the top destination for India-made phones.
Market impact
Smartphones accounted for over 64% of total electronics exports
The stellar performance of smartphone exports has also bolstered India's overall electronics exports.
In the April-June period, smartphones accounted for a whopping 64.8% of total electronics goods exports worth $15.2 billion.
'Made in India' smartphone shipments increased 8% in 2025, boosted by a 28% surge in exports.
Export leaders
Apple, Samsung drive growth in smartphone exports
Apple's manufacturing partners have been instrumental in driving this growth.
Foxconn recorded a 48% year-on-year rise in exports last year, thanks to strong iPhone shipments.
Samsung also contributed to the upward trend with a modest 4% growth in its export contribution.
Earlier this year, India's iPhone exports hit an all-time high of ₹2 lakh crore in FY26, making Apple the country's largest branded exporter across all product categories.
Policy support
Government initiatives boost India's export performance
The rapid expansion of India's smartphone exports has been supported by government initiatives such as the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme.
Reforms in special economic zones (SEZs), increased budgetary support for electronics manufacturing, and recent foreign direct investment (FDI) relaxations have also contributed to strengthening India's position as a global manufacturing hub.
These measures have played a key role in the country's impressive export performance over the past few years.