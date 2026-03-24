IPL 2026: Quick commerce apps gear up for order spike
With IPL 2026 starting March 28, quick commerce apps like Flipkart Minutes, Zepto or Swiggy Instamart are gearing up for a huge spike in orders, with some brands forecasting around a 25% surge in orders.
But this rush comes at a tricky time, as many delivery riders are busy with harvest season or state elections in West Bengal and Kerala.
To meet demand, companies are boosting hiring by up to
To keep up, these companies are boosting hiring by up to 30%, rapidly expanding dark store networks, and rolling out perks like flexible shifts, heat allowances, and smarter AI-powered routes.
It's all about making sure your snacks and essentials still show up fast, even when everyone's glued to the match.
IPL season is always a stress test for quick commerce
IPL season is always a stress test for India's quick commerce market.
With demand soaring but gig worker incentives squeezed by rising fuel costs (just a 5% to 10% bump instead of the usual 15%), it's a real challenge to keep things running smoothly.
If you're ordering during the games, now you know what's happening behind the scenes!