IPL: RCB sold to Aditya Birla-TOI-Blackstone consortium for $1.8bn Business Mar 24, 2026

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has agreed to be acquired by a consortium comprising Aditya Birla Group, The Times of India Group, Bolt Ventures (David Blitzer) and a Blackstone fund for $1.8 billion; the deal remains subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

This deal covers both the men's and women's teams, with Aryaman Vikram Birla stepping in as chairman and Satyan Gajwani as vice chairman.

The move shows how IPL franchises are becoming major magnets for global investors, thanks to their huge fan bases and valuable media rights.