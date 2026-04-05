IPL return expected to lift India's hospitality sales 5-10%

Indian restaurants, QSRs use IPL promotions

To keep the momentum going, places like The Beer Cafe have turned their outlets into "mini stadiums," making them hotspots for group hangouts.

Restaurants in cities like Bangalore are reporting up to 15% more visitors thanks to special IPL deals.

Quick-service spots like Wow! Momo have even launched their own "Indian Momo League" to ride the wave of cricket mania and boost delivery orders.

All in all, it's a win-win: fans get fun experiences, and businesses get much-needed support this season.