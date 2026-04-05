IPL return expected to lift India's hospitality sales 5-10%
The IPL is back, and it's not just cricket fans who are celebrating: India's hospitality industry is getting a nice boost too.
Bars, restaurants, and quick-service chains are seeing a jump in weekend sales as people flock to watch live match screenings or enjoy themed menus with friends.
Even with some supply hiccups (like the LPG shortage), the excitement around cricket is expected to push sales up by 5% to 10% on match days, especially during the bigger games.
Indian restaurants, QSRs use IPL promotions
To keep the momentum going, places like The Beer Cafe have turned their outlets into "mini stadiums," making them hotspots for group hangouts.
Restaurants in cities like Bangalore are reporting up to 15% more visitors thanks to special IPL deals.
Quick-service spots like Wow! Momo have even launched their own "Indian Momo League" to ride the wave of cricket mania and boost delivery orders.
All in all, it's a win-win: fans get fun experiences, and businesses get much-needed support this season.