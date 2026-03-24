IPL, summer vacations could spike demand, but gig worker crunch
With summer and IPL season kicking in, food delivery and quick commerce platforms are expecting a big jump in orders, but there is a catch.
Many gig workers might head back to their hometowns for elections and harvest, leaving companies short on riders just when demand could spike by 25%.
Add in rising fuel prices and global tensions, and it is getting tougher for these platforms to keep riders happy with good incentives.
Platforms turning to AI for smarter demand forecasting
To stay ahead, companies are boosting hiring by up to 30% and opening new dark stores: Flipkart's Minutes alone is adding about 100 every month.
Still, higher fuel costs mean incentive hikes may only hit 5% to 10% this year instead of the usual 15%, so earnings could feel tighter for riders.
To keep things running smoothly during the rush, platforms are turning to AI for smarter demand forecasting and real-time route planning.