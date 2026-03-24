IPL, summer vacations could spike demand, but gig worker crunch Business Mar 24, 2026

With summer and IPL season kicking in, food delivery and quick commerce platforms are expecting a big jump in orders, but there is a catch.

Many gig workers might head back to their hometowns for elections and harvest, leaving companies short on riders just when demand could spike by 25%.

Add in rising fuel prices and global tensions, and it is getting tougher for these platforms to keep riders happy with good incentives.