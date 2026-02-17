IPL's value skyrockets to $18.5 billion, attracting global investor interest
The IPL just keeps getting bigger—now valued at $18.5 billion, it's catching the eye of global investors like KKR and Blackstone.
With major teams up for sale ahead of the 2026 season, the league is hotter than ever in the business world.
Major teams up for sale ahead of the 2026 season
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) may be for sale, with potential valuations as high as $2 billion, drawing interest from private equity giants.
Rajasthan Royals are also looking to sell their majority stake for over $1 billion.
For context: CVC Capital sold Gujarat Titans recently for $900 million—a move that brought them an impressive 350% return in just four years.
IPL's financial structure and media rights deal
The Board of Control for Cricket in India splits big earnings from media rights and sponsorships with all 10 teams—each team gets about $55 million per year, plus whatever they make from tickets and sponsors.
The current broadcast deal alone is worth a massive $6.2 billion through 2027, with Reliance-Disney holding streaming rights.