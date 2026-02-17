IPL's value skyrockets to $18.5 billion, attracting global investor interest

Major teams up for sale ahead of the 2026 season

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) may be for sale, with potential valuations as high as $2 billion, drawing interest from private equity giants.

Rajasthan Royals are also looking to sell their majority stake for over $1 billion.

For context: CVC Capital sold Gujarat Titans recently for $900 million—a move that brought them an impressive 350% return in just four years.