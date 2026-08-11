IPO activity rises as 5 issues see steady investor demand
The IPO scene was lively this week: Milky Mist Dairy Food opened its IPO and is witnessing a measured response so far, with investors gradually building their bids.
Dhoot Transmission and Molbio Diagnostics, both launched a day earlier, were fully booked too.
LEAP India and Technocraft Ventures wrapped up their subscriptions today, showing that interest in new listings is still strong.
GMPs put Dhoot transmission at 28.70%
Gray market premiums (GMPs) told an interesting story: Milky Mist was set for a 14.64% bump at ₹160.5 per share, while Dhoot Transmission led the pack with a hefty 28.70% premium at ₹1,121.
Molbio Diagnostics wasn't far behind with a 15.12% jump predicted, and LEAP India plus Technocraft Ventures had smaller but positive premiums too.
Basically, investor excitement varied depending on which company you looked at!