Over a dozen IPOs lined up for August
What's the story
India's primary market is gearing up for a busy August, with over a dozen companies planning initial public offerings (IPOs) that could raise more than ₹25,000 crore. The upcoming IPOs will be across sectors and will include both fresh share sales and offers for sale (OFS). The move comes as improving market sentiment encourages issuers to go ahead with their fundraising plans.
Market leaders
Zepto, Truhome Finance among major players in upcoming IPO rush
Among the major players in the upcoming IPO rush, is Zepto, a quick-commerce company.
It plans to raise up to ₹8,010 crore through a fresh issue and may also see the sale of up to 11.34 crore existing shares through an OFS.
Housing finance company Truhome Finance also plans a ₹3,000-crore issue, split equally between a fresh issue and an OFS.
Upcoming offerings
Other companies with sizable offerings in the pipeline for August
Education infrastructure firm Elevate Campuses also plans to raise ₹2,550 crore through a fresh issue.
Logistics technology company Shiprocket has proposed a ₹2,342.35-crore IPO, comprising a fresh issue of up to ₹1,100 crore and an OFS of ₹1,242.35 crore.
Innovatiview India and Milky Mist Dairy Food are other companies with sizable offerings in the pipeline for August.
Market performance
36 companies have tapped IPO market so far this year
So far this year, 36 companies have tapped the IPO market in 2026, including nine that launched their offerings in July.
The near-term calendar remains active with Manipal Health Enterprises and Juniper Green Energy set to open their public issues on July 29 and July 30, respectively.
MV Electrosystems is also expected to launch its IPO next week.
Market outlook
Investment banking expert shares views on India's IPO market
Bhavesh Shah, MD and head of investment banking at Equirus Capital, said that with markets stabilizing and investor sentiment improving, companies that were waiting on the sidelines are now moving ahead with their IPO plans.
He expects the long-term prospects for India's IPO market to remain positive despite short-term volatility leading to temporary pauses in issuance.