IPO market slows in early 2026 as West Asia conflicts

India's IPO market has slowed in early 2026, with ongoing West Asia conflicts making investors cautious. Companies raised $5 billion from equity deals so far this year (down from $6 billion in Q1 2025), and IPOs brought in just $1.7 billion compared to $2.3 billion in Q1 2025.

Excitement fading fast The year has seen 20 listings so far, with a few more expected in March but excitement is fading fast.

Median subscription rates have dropped to just three times, a big fall from 28x in April-December 2025.

Recent IPOs have had a tough time It's been rough for recent IPOs: about 65% are now trading below their issue price, and nearly one-third had negative returns right out of the gate.

While a few listings delivered strong gains, many have underperformed.