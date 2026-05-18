Ipsita Dasgupta says AI-powered PCs will boost productivity in India
Business
HP India's managing director Ipsita Dasgupta believes AI-powered PCs are about to change the game for productivity in India, especially for small businesses and new PC users.
She told ET's Morning Brief that students, creators, and first-timers are at the heart of HP's plans as these devices roll out.
HP pushes local manufacturing and inclusivity
Dasgupta emphasized that every child deserves access to a PC and highlighted HP's push for digital inclusivity.
She said HP is working on boosting local manufacturing and supporting India's growing creator economy.