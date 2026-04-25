Iran conflict blocks Gulf shipments, Kashmir artisans face export slump
Kashmir's famous handicrafts are stuck in limbo right now, with the Iran conflict blocking shipments to Gulf countries and causing a sharp drop in new orders, just when Ramadhan demand was weak.
This is tough news for thousands of artisans, weavers and small exporters who depend on these exports, making handicrafts the region's second-biggest job source after farming.
Kashmir handicraft sector faces liquidity crunch
Many local artisans, like papier-mache maker Bashir Ahmad, are worried about having to pause production because of falling sales.
The sector had nearly doubled its exports from ₹1,000 crore to ₹2,000 crore in five years, but now faces a liquidity crunch and growing uncertainty.
As Javed Ahmad Tenga of the Chamber of Commerce points out, stable international trade is crucial for keeping this creative industry alive.