Iran conflict blocks Gulf shipments, Kashmir artisans face export slump

Kashmir handicraft sector faces liquidity crunch

Many local artisans, like papier-mache maker Bashir Ahmad, are worried about having to pause production because of falling sales.

The sector had nearly doubled its exports from ₹1,000 crore to ₹2,000 crore in five years, but now faces a liquidity crunch and growing uncertainty.

As Javed Ahmad Tenga of the Chamber of Commerce points out, stable international trade is crucial for keeping this creative industry alive.