Iran conflict complicates Fed's rate cut plans

Fed officials mull over policy changes

Fed officials are now rethinking their game plan.

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari says policy changes might be needed because of these global shocks.

Others, like New York's John Williams and Kansas City's Jeff Schmid, are worried inflation could stick around longer—Schmid said hikes "could now be on the table," while Williams said the fallout hinges on how persistent the effects are.

Plus, with Iran closing a key oil shipping route (the Strait of Hormuz), supply concerns could keep prices—and pressure—up for a while.