Iran conflict threatens India's booming smartphone export business

If you use or follow Indian tech brands, this matters: companies like Dixon Technologies reported a 28% drop in quarterly operating revenue (to ₹10,672 crore in December); the company cited slowing sales, and exporters generally face potential logistical delays and higher costs. Even big names like Foxconn and Tata Electronics may face disruption or higher logistics costs if the situation continues.

Manufacturers may ramp up exports to other markets

To keep things moving, manufacturers may ramp up exports to markets such as the US UK Europe, China, and Japan.

The industry group ICEA says there might be some short-term hiccups but believes the supply chain is strong enough to bounce back.

Some firms with less exposure to West Asia say they're confident they'll ride out the storm, even if shipping gets pricier for a while.