Iran declares Strait-of-Hormuz open during 10-day Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire oil slips Business Apr 18, 2026

Big news for global energy: the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for oil shipments, has reopened after Iran declared it "completely open" during a 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah.

This move quickly eased worries about supply disruptions, causing oil prices to tumble: Brent crude dropped to about $89 per barrel and WTI fell to $83.

European natural gas prices also slid by as much as 10% to near 38 euros per megawatt-hour.