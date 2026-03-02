Iran tensions may hit India's $4.5B tech exports to Gulf

The regional tensions involving Iran could have a major impact on India 's electronics and tech exports worth $4.5 billion to the Gulf region. This is despite India having little trade in these goods with Iran itself, The Economic Times reports citing people familiar with the matter. The UAE, India's second-largest market for electronic goods, imported $4.1 billion worth of such products in the first nine months of FY26 alone.

Trade statistics Impact on Indian electronics exports The UAE isn't just a major buyer of Indian electronics, but also the second-largest market for smartphones produced in India. In FY26's first nine months, India exported $3.1 billion worth of smartphones to the country. The UAE also topped the list for Indian computer hardware and peripherals exports ($423 million) and was second in line for electronic components ($220 million).

War repercussions Escalation of conflict could further complicate trade relations The UAE has faced impacts from the conflict, with key infrastructure reportedly coming under attack from Iranian missiles. This escalation could further complicate trade relations and logistics for Indian electronics exports to the region. A senior official from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said they are closely monitoring the situation as sea freight rates continue to rise amid these tensions.

