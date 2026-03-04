Iran-Israel conflict halts gas supplies to Indian ceramic hub Morbi
Morbi, Gujarat's ceramic hub, is facing a possible shutdown as gas supplies have stalled because of the US-Israel-Iran conflict.
With shipments stuck at the Strait of Hormuz, factories are running low on propane and natural gas—enough for just a few more days—threatening to halt production once stocks are depleted.
Natural gas and propane shortages
About 600 ceramic units in Morbi depend on these fuels, and nearly 400,000 workers could be affected if things don't improve soon.
Former association president Mukesh Kundariya says if tensions in the Gulf continue, fuel could get even pricier and supply issues might drag on.
Morbi's role in India's ceramics industry
Morbi isn't just any town—it is a major center of India's ceramics industry.
If this crisis continues, it could hit not just local jobs but also India's economy as a whole.