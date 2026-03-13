Iran leader's death disrupts India's $60B exports to West Asia

Exporters are now looking for alternative markets

West Asia is a major lifeline for Indian exports, especially through big partners like the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Over 80% of India's basmati rice exports go to West Asia, while food and agricultural exports are heavily exposed to West Asia, engineering goods are an important export category but are not shown to rely heavily on the region.

To keep things moving despite the tensions, India already has trade pacts such as the India-UAE CEPA and is pursuing additional agreements while exporters explore alternative markets in Africa and Southeast Asia.