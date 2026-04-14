How US-Iran war has hit luxury shopping in UAE
What's the story
The ongoing US-Iran conflict is having a major impact on Dubai and Abu Dhabi's luxury retail sector. The region's high-end shopping spaces are witnessing a drop in sales and footfall. Luxury brands have reported sales drops of 30-50% at the Mall of the Emirates in March, compared to last year. Footfall has also dipped by some 15% during this period.
Factors influencing sales
Impact on tourism and consumer behavior
The decline in luxury sales is largely attributed to a drop in tourism. The UAE's luxury shopping sector heavily relies on international visitors, especially from neighboring regions. With the current situation being uncertain and travel plans disrupted, fewer tourists are visiting malls. Additionally, rising tensions have made people more cautious with their money, leading to a decline in non-essential purchases like luxury items.
Economic impact
Economic factors and consumer mindset
The broader economic uncertainty, including fluctuating oil prices and currency changes, is also contributing to a more cautious mindset among consumers. This is reflected in the drop in footfall at malls that were once packed with shoppers. Stores relying on impulse buys are also noticing fewer customers walking inside them.
Sales impact
Decline in high-end sales
Luxury brands have also reported significant sales drops amid the ongoing conflict. At the Mall of the Emirates, home to high-end boutiques like Louis Vuitton and Dior, March sales fell by 30-50% compared to last year. The larger Dubai Mall, a major tourist attraction, saw an even sharper decline in traffic, down nearly 50%. In Abu Dhabi's Galleria mall, March sales were down by around 10% across all brands.