How US-Iran war has hit luxury shopping in UAE

The ongoing US- Iran conflict is having a major impact on Dubai and Abu Dhabi's luxury retail sector. The region's high-end shopping spaces are witnessing a drop in sales and footfall. Luxury brands have reported sales drops of 30-50% at the Mall of the Emirates in March, compared to last year. Footfall has also dipped by some 15% during this period.

Factors influencing sales Impact on tourism and consumer behavior The decline in luxury sales is largely attributed to a drop in tourism. The UAE's luxury shopping sector heavily relies on international visitors, especially from neighboring regions. With the current situation being uncertain and travel plans disrupted, fewer tourists are visiting malls. Additionally, rising tensions have made people more cautious with their money, leading to a decline in non-essential purchases like luxury items.

Economic impact Economic factors and consumer mindset The broader economic uncertainty, including fluctuating oil prices and currency changes, is also contributing to a more cautious mindset among consumers. This is reflected in the drop in footfall at malls that were once packed with shoppers. Stores relying on impulse buys are also noticing fewer customers walking inside them.

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