Why China's export growth saw sharp decline in March

China 's export growth has witnessed a sharp decline in March, reflecting the impact of the ongoing war in Iran on the world's second-largest economy. Exports increased by only 2.5% year-on-year, significantly lower than the median forecast of 8.6% from economists surveyed by Bloomberg and a nearly 40% rise in February. The slowdown comes amid rising global tensions and their effects on international trade dynamics.

Trade dynamics Import surge and US export decline China's imports have surged nearly 28%, the fastest pace since late 2021. This has resulted in a trade surplus of $51 billion. Exports to the US have also plummeted by over 26%, marking their return to decline after a brief respite from double-digit drops in February. These shifts highlight how geopolitical events are reshaping global trade patterns and economic relationships.

Economic effects Iran conflict's impact on China The ongoing conflict in Iran has also affected China's trade and economy. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran has increased costs for materials such as plastics and fibers, impacting consumer-facing Chinese factories. However, a global boom in AI investment has cushioned the blow from this oil crisis, resulting in a spike in memory chip prices.

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Economic resilience Resilience of China's economy amid challenges Despite the global challenges, China's economy has shown remarkable resilience. High-frequency data from the nation's ports indicates cargo throughput remained above record-high levels last year. Export orders in the official manufacturing purchasing managers' index survey improved to their highest level since April 2024.

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