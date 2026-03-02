Iranian drone strike shuts Saudi Aramco's oil refinery

Saudi Arabia 's state oil giant, Aramco, has shut down its Ras Tanura oil refinery after a drone strike on Monday. The move was taken as a precautionary measure and the situation is reportedly under control. The news initially sent Brent crude prices soaring by over 9%, before stabilizing to a 7% increase.

Eyewitness accounts Unverified reports of drone strike causing small fire Reports have claimed that the drone strike caused a small fire at the Aramco Ras Tanura oil refinery. Unverified videos circulating on social media showed thick plumes of smoke billowing out of the facility. However, Aramco has not yet officially confirmed these developments.

Market reaction Brent crude prices soar amid Iran tensions The news of the Aramco refinery shutdown has sent Brent crude prices soaring, nearing the $80/barrel mark. The price later stabilized at $77.51 per barrel, marking a nearly 7% increase throughout the day. The surge was further fueled by ongoing tensions in Iran, where Tehran has launched drone strikes on several Middle Eastern countries after US and Israeli attacks that killed its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

