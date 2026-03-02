Iranian drone strike shuts Saudi Aramco's oil refinery
What's the story
Saudi Arabia's state oil giant, Aramco, has shut down its Ras Tanura oil refinery after a drone strike on Monday. The move was taken as a precautionary measure and the situation is reportedly under control. The news initially sent Brent crude prices soaring by over 9%, before stabilizing to a 7% increase.
Eyewitness accounts
Unverified reports of drone strike causing small fire
Reports have claimed that the drone strike caused a small fire at the Aramco Ras Tanura oil refinery. Unverified videos circulating on social media showed thick plumes of smoke billowing out of the facility. However, Aramco has not yet officially confirmed these developments.
Market reaction
Brent crude prices soar amid Iran tensions
The news of the Aramco refinery shutdown has sent Brent crude prices soaring, nearing the $80/barrel mark. The price later stabilized at $77.51 per barrel, marking a nearly 7% increase throughout the day. The surge was further fueled by ongoing tensions in Iran, where Tehran has launched drone strikes on several Middle Eastern countries after US and Israeli attacks that killed its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Trade disruption
Strait of Hormuz virtually shut down amid tensions
The ongoing conflict in Iran has significantly impacted global oil trade, with the Strait of Hormuz— a key chokepoint for nearly a fifth of the world's crude— being virtually shut down. Although Iran has not officially closed the channel, shipowners have imposed a self-imposed pause amid these tensions. The situation marks a dangerous new phase for the global oil market.