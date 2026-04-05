Iranian strikes could disrupt Al Taweelah aluminum supply in UAE
A major aluminum plant in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Al Taweelah, could remain offline for up to one year after being hit by Iranian strikes.
This isn't just a local problem: the damage shows how conflicts can ripple out and disrupt industries around the world.
Since aluminum production runs nonstop, restarting after a shutdown like this is especially tough.
Limited aluminum stockpiles raise price risk
Al Taweelah plays a big role in making materials for things like cars and buildings. With the plant down, there's a real risk of an aluminum shortage and higher prices globally.
Unlike oil, there aren't big stockpiles of aluminum to fall back on.
The situation also highlights how geopolitical tensions can suddenly impact essential stuff we all rely on, not just energy but everyday products too.