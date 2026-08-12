IRCTC Q1 FY27 revenue up 18.1% but net profit steady
Business
IRCTC just posted its results for the first quarter of FY27.
While its revenue shot up by 18.1% to ₹1,369.5 crore compared to last year, net profit barely moved: ₹330 crore this time versus ₹331 crore last year.
So, more money coming in, but not much extra left over at the end.
EBITDA down 2.7% margins 28.2%
Even with higher sales, IRCTC's profits took a hit. Its EBITDA dropped by 2.7%, and margins shrank to 28.2% from 34.3%.
Investors noticed too: right before the results came out, IRCTC's stock slipped 0.83% on the NSE.
For those curious: IRCTC handles everything from railway catering and online ticketing to bottled water and travel packages for Indian Railways.