IRCTC removes 30 million suspicious IDs, checks 60 million accounts

IRCTC flags dubious-bookings, installs kitchen AI

To tackle misuse, IRCTC flagged hundreds of thousands of dubious bookings and reported them to cybercrime authorities.

On the food front, they've installed AI cameras in more than 800 railway kitchens to catch hygiene slip-ups, like missing head caps or gloves, so your meals stay safe.

Kitchen managers have two hours to fix any issues flagged by the system, helping IRCTC serve millions of meals with higher standards.