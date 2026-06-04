IRCTC removes 30 million suspicious IDs, checks 60 million accounts
Business
IRCTC just wiped out over 30 million suspicious user IDs to make train ticket booking safer and smoother for everyone.
They're also checking 60 million more accounts and have blocked thousands of shady email domains, all to keep ticketing fraud in check.
IRCTC flags dubious-bookings, installs kitchen AI
To tackle misuse, IRCTC flagged hundreds of thousands of dubious bookings and reported them to cybercrime authorities.
On the food front, they've installed AI cameras in more than 800 railway kitchens to catch hygiene slip-ups, like missing head caps or gloves, so your meals stay safe.
Kitchen managers have two hours to fix any issues flagged by the system, helping IRCTC serve millions of meals with higher standards.