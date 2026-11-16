IRDAI likely to revise insurance distribution norms
What's the story
The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) is likely to revise its proposed distribution norms, according to Moneycontrol. The revised guidelines are expected to be released by December, but the implementation date will remain unchanged at April 1, 2027. This decision comes after a massive response from the industry, with over two lakh comments and suggestions from around 15,000 stakeholders.
Stakeholder feedback
'At least a few' proposals may be changed
The response to the proposed distribution norms was overwhelming, with a massive increase from the 650 comments received by the initial deadline of October 25.
An executive at a large insurance company said that IRDAI is likely to change "at least a few" proposals in its September consultation paper.
This comes as nearly every segment of the industry has raised objections against these proposed changes.
Industry apprehensions
Concerns raised by industry giants
The proposed changes have raised concerns among various stakeholders, including the Insurance Brokers Association of India (IBAI), Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), HDFC Life, ICICI Prudential Life, and HDFC ERGO.
Many have argued that these changes could have an immediate and significant impact on their finances, distribution arrangements, and business models.
Smaller players are particularly worried about their sustainability in light of these proposed changes.
Market response
Listed companies affected by proposed changes
The concerns over the proposed changes have also affected listed companies. PB Fintech, which owns Policybazaar, has hinted it may look for other business opportunities if the changes are implemented as they are.
The stock market has reacted sharply too, with PB Fintech shares plummeting from around ₹1,800 on September 24 to about ₹1,000 now, a nearly 40% fall.
The shares have largely remained at these lower levels since then.
Consultation ambiguity
Uncertainty looms over the review process
The exact mechanism through which IRDAI is processing the submissions remains unclear.
It is not known if the regulator has formed internal or external working groups to review responses, or if it is using tech-assisted tools to categorize submissions and assess suggestions.
Stakeholders are unsure if there will be another round of consultations. Given the feedback volume, it is expected that a revised draft will be issued before finalization.
Future steps
Insurers urged to start preparing for transition
Despite possible changes to individual proposals, the overall implementation timeline is expected to remain unchanged.
Industry participants have been asked to start preparing for the transition based on the September consultation paper.
They believe that even if certain provisions are modified, the existing proposals give a broad idea of what changes may be required.
For insurers, this could mean reassessing distribution costs and commission arrangements among other things.