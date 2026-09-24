No personal info? You can still view insurance product details
What's the story
The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has proposed a major change in the way insurance companies display their product information. The regulator's consultation paper suggests that customers should be able to access key details about insurance products without having to share personal information like name, phone number, or email address. This move is aimed at making the process more transparent and user-friendly for potential policyholders.
Regulatory change
Addressing 'dark patterns' in online insurance
The IRDAI's consultation paper highlights the issue of 'dark patterns' on insurance and distributor websites.
These are practices where customers are forced to provide personal information before they can view product features and prices.
The regulator has proposed banning such practices under insurance regulations, as part of its broader effort to make access to information more straightforward for consumers.
Comprehensive access
Broader access to product information
The IRDAI's proposal isn't limited to just showing premium rates.
It also calls for customers to be able to access product information, pricing, performance, and quality-related details without having to share their personal information.
The regulator has made it clear that "Access to information should not be used as a lead generation opportunity," meaning customers shouldn't have to give contact details just for basic policy info.
Standardization effort
Standard info sheets and FAQs for different insurance products
Along with the proposal to provide comprehensive access, the IRDAI also recommends standard one-page information sheets and Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) notes for different classes of insurance products.
These would present key policy details in simple language, making it easier for customers to understand.
The regulator also wants information on claim settlement, insurer performance, and grievance redressal to be available in a comparable and easily accessible format.