IRDAI's new reforms could lead to cheaper insurance premiums

The proposed reforms include changes to insurers' Expenses of Management (EoM), commission structures, sales incentives, and disclosures. The main goal is to lower structural costs and improve value for policyholders.

An industry expert told The Economic Times that it would be premature to assume that premiums will necessarily become cheaper, while Amit Goel, Director, Equirus Raghnall Insurance Broking, said these changes could put downward pressure on premiums if lower distribution costs are passed on by insurers.