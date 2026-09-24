IRDAI wants insurers to show prices without personal details
What's the story
The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has proposed major changes in the way insurance is distributed. The aim is to make the process more transparent, competitive, and customer-friendly. The regulator issued a consultation paper titled "Recalibrating Economics of Insurance Distribution," which covers various aspects such as distribution structures, expenses, commissions, market conduct, transparency, and digital infrastructure.
Consumer protection
What do the proposed reforms mean for consumers?
The proposed reforms by IRDAI are aimed at creating a "customer-centric, competitive, efficient, and transparent distribution ecosystem."
For consumers, these changes could mean more clarity about who is selling them an insurance policy and how distributors are compensated.
The proposals also seek to reduce forced bundling of products and strengthen safeguards against mis-selling.
However, it's important to note that these are still proposals open for stakeholder comments until October 25, 2026.
Proposed simplification
Simplifying insurance distribution architecture
One of the key changes proposed by IRDAI is simplifying the existing insurance distribution architecture.
The regulator wants to move toward a simpler structure that would make it easier for customers to understand who they are buying insurance from.
This proposed architecture would also reduce regulatory and operational constraints while increasing participation in insurance distribution, thus making the process more transparent for policyholders.
Mis-selling safeguards
IRDAI wants insurance prices upfront
The consultation paper also proposes several measures aimed at tackling mis-selling.
IRDAI has proposed barring insurers and distributors from demanding personal details, such as phone numbers or email addresses, before revealing product features and premium costs.
The regulator labeled upfront collection of contact data as a "dark pattern" designed to enable unsolicited sales calls, proposing that consumers be allowed to evaluate pricing, quality metrics, and performance data completely friction-free.
Commission disclosure
Transparency in commission disclosures
IRDAI has also proposed increased transparency about commissions paid to insurance distributors.
The regulator wants insurers and large distribution entities to disclose their commission policies and structures in a simple manner.
Certain commercial policies would also carry commission disclosures under this proposal.
This move is aimed at helping customers understand the distribution costs involved in pricing insurance products, enabling them to make more informed choices.
Commission recalibration
Recalibrating the commission framework
The IRDAI has also proposed recalibrating the commission framework for insurance distributors.
Instead of a uniform approach, commission limits would now consider factors such as segment, line of business, distribution channel, product complexity, and the effort required to sell and service the product.
This is an important move as it seeks to align distributor remuneration more closely with the nature of the product and work involved in selling and servicing it.
Bundling safeguards
Proposed safeguards against compulsory bundling of insurance
Another consumer-focused proposal from the IRDAI is stronger safeguards against compulsory bundling of insurance with other financial products and services.
This is part of a larger effort to tackle mis-selling and improve accountability in insurance distribution.
The proposed safeguards could mean greater clarity and choice for customers when insurance is offered alongside another financial product, thus protecting their interests.