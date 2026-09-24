IRDAI wants insurers to show prices without personal details

The proposed reforms by IRDAI are aimed at creating a "customer-centric, competitive, efficient, and transparent distribution ecosystem."

For consumers, these changes could mean more clarity about who is selling them an insurance policy and how distributors are compensated.

The proposals also seek to reduce forced bundling of products and strengthen safeguards against mis-selling.

However, it's important to note that these are still proposals open for stakeholder comments until October 25, 2026.