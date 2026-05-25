IRFC signs ₹13,527cr loan with L&T to refinance Hyderabad Metro
Business
IRFC just signed a huge ₹13,527 crore loan deal with L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) to help refinance the Hyderabad Metro's debt.
The 20-year loan swaps out older, expensive loans for more affordable financing, meaning the city's metro project gets some solid breathing room.
IRFC skips fees, eases lender exit
This is one of India's biggest urban transit finance deals, and IRFC made it sweeter by skipping extra fees or penalties.
The move helps current lenders exit smoothly and boosts the metro's chances for future upgrades.
With over 500,000 people riding daily across 57 stations, this financial boost could mean better service down the line—and shows IRFC is now getting serious about urban infrastructure, not just railways.