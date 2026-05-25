IRFC signs ₹13,527cr loan with L&T to refinance Hyderabad Metro

IRFC skips fees, eases lender exit

This is one of India's biggest urban transit finance deals, and IRFC made it sweeter by skipping extra fees or penalties.

The move helps current lenders exit smoothly and boosts the metro's chances for future upgrades.

With over 500,000 people riding daily across 57 stations, this financial boost could mean better service down the line—and shows IRFC is now getting serious about urban infrastructure, not just railways.