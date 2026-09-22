Iris Global Services files SEBI draft for ₹200cr, 5cr IPO

Promoters Sanjiv Krishen and Kamini Talwar, who currently own over 98% of the company, will be giving up some of their stake through this IPO.

The money raised will help boost working capital and support general corporate purposes.

There's also talk of a ₹40 crore pre-IPO placement that could tweak the final numbers.

Founded in 2009, Iris focuses on affordable IT solutions, and this move could set them up for their next big chapter.