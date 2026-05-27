IRTSA proposes 2.92 to 4.38 multipliers for Eighth Pay Commission
The Indian Railway Technical Supervisors's Association (IRTSA) has pitched a new, tiered salary system for the current Eighth Pay Commission.
Instead of everyone getting the same pay multiplier like before, this plan suggests higher multipliers for senior roles (up to 4.38) and slightly lower ones for junior staff (starting at 2.92).
IRTSA proposal could raise basic pay
This move is meant to fix pay gaps and better match salaries with job responsibilities, so bigger roles get bigger bumps.
For example, someone earning ₹45,000 now could see their basic pay jump to ₹157,500 if these changes go through.
If approved, over 1 crore central government employees and pensioners across India could see their salaries or pensions rise, too.
The proposal has been submitted for consideration, and the commission is consulting stakeholders.