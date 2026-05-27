IRTSA proposes 2.92 to 4.38 multipliers for Eighth Pay Commission

IRTSA proposal could raise basic pay

This move is meant to fix pay gaps and better match salaries with job responsibilities, so bigger roles get bigger bumps.

For example, someone earning ₹45,000 now could see their basic pay jump to ₹157,500 if these changes go through.

If approved, over 1 crore central government employees and pensioners across India could see their salaries or pensions rise, too.

The proposal has been submitted for consideration, and the commission is consulting stakeholders.