Is AI behind US hiring slowdown? Fed Chair weighs in

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has addressed the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on job growth and economic expansion. He said that while the US economy is doing well, the effect of AI on employment remains uncertain. "The US economy expanded at a solid pace last year and is coming into 2026 on a firm footing," Powell said Wednesday.

AI influence Powell acknowledges AI's impact on job market Powell acknowledged that the emergence of AI has already led to some short-term job losses. However, he stressed that it is difficult to predict its macroeconomic impact. "You hear large companies saying...that they either won't be hiring for some time or that they're hiring less, or that they're laying people off," Powell said.

Tech cycles Powell compares AI's impact to past technological waves Powell compared the current situation with AI to previous technological advancements that have disrupted job markets. He said, "Every technological wave will eliminate some jobs and create other jobs." The Fed Chair emphasized that while disruption is inevitable, technology ultimately boosts productivity, which leads to higher wages.

