Thrive Capital will lead the funding round

Google's Isomorphic Labs plans to raise more than $2B

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:03 am May 09, 202611:03 am

What's the story

Isomorphic Labs, the artificial intelligence (AI) drug discovery start-up spun out of Alphabet Inc's Google DeepMind, is in advanced talks to raise over $2 billion in a new funding round. The financing will be led by Thrive Capital, the venture firm that also led Isomorphic Labs's first funding round last year. Alphabet is also said to be participating in this round but it isn't closed yet.