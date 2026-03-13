Israel-Hamas conflict rattles global markets; Sensex falls over 800 points

Foreign investors pull out nearly ₹22,000 crore

Big market drops like this hit investor confidence and can impact everything from your mutual funds to the cost of living.

Investors lost about ₹1.8 lakh crore on Thursday, and markets saw multi-day losses running into several lakh crore earlier in the week, and foreign investors pulled out nearly ₹22,000 crore just this month, putting extra pressure on the rupee and making imports like oil more expensive.