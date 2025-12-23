IT department launches 'NUDGE' campaign for FY2025-26 Business Dec 23, 2025

The Income Tax Department just rolled out the NUDGE campaign for 2025-26, asking people to double-check their tax deductions and exemptions if they've been flagged as possibly ineligible.

The idea is to help everyone fix mistakes before the December 31 deadline for revised returns, with the aim of encouraging voluntary compliance and early correction of errors.