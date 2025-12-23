Next Article
IT department launches 'NUDGE' campaign for FY2025-26
The Income Tax Department just rolled out the NUDGE campaign for 2025-26, asking people to double-check their tax deductions and exemptions if they've been flagged as possibly ineligible.
The idea is to help everyone fix mistakes before the December 31 deadline for revised returns, with the aim of encouraging voluntary compliance and early correction of errors.
What you need to know
If your return has issues—like donations to unrecognized political parties, wrongly labeled charity donations, or inflated deductions—the IT Department wants you to file a corrected return soon.
Even after December 31, you can still update your return (though it might cost extra), so it's worth taking a quick look now and sorting things out early.