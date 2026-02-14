IT firms adopting AI, but without mass layoffs: Report Business Feb 14, 2026

A new report says India's IT industry is rolling out generative AI, but without the mass layoffs many feared.

After surveying over 650 tech firms in 10 cities, researchers found productivity is up—across nearly 1,900 business divisions surveyed, the ratio of units reporting productivity gains to declines was 3.5 to 1—and overall employment in the IT sector continued to grow, with increased demand for mid-level roles.