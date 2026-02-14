IT firms adopting AI, but without mass layoffs: Report
A new report says India's IT industry is rolling out generative AI, but without the mass layoffs many feared.
After surveying over 650 tech firms in 10 cities, researchers found productivity is up—across nearly 1,900 business divisions surveyed, the ratio of units reporting productivity gains to declines was 3.5 to 1—and overall employment in the IT sector continued to grow, with increased demand for mid-level roles.
Need for hybrid skills
Tech firms want people who know both their field and AI basics like prompt engineering or data analytics.
While more than half of companies have started AI training programs, only a few have managed to train most of their staff because trainers and resources are limited.
Barriers to training and education
The report flags gaps in workforce preparedness and notes firms cite barriers to training and education, including costs, lack of trainers and organizational readiness.
Investing in hybrid skills could help future-proof careers as AI becomes part of daily work life.