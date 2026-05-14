Indian IT stocks fall for 4th day

Indian IT stocks have witnessed a decline for the fourth consecutive session, owing to fears of AI-led disruption after OpenAI 's latest announcement. The Nifty IT index fell by nearly 3% on Thursday, even as benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty traded higher. Analysts believe that OpenAI's increasing focus on enterprise technology has further fueled investor concerns.

Market impact Nifty IT index fell nearly 4% on Tuesday The Nifty IT index witnessed a major drop of 3.7% on Tuesday, hitting its lowest since May 2023. This was after OpenAI announced the launch of a new company with over $4 billion funding to help organizations build and deploy AI. All constituents of the Nifty IT index were in red during this period, with Persistent Systems being the biggest loser at over 5%.

Future outlook Recovery expected in the long term Despite the current downturn, Prashasta Seth, CEO of Prudent Investment Managers, remains optimistic about a recovery in the sector. "The Nifty IT index has already corrected nearly 40% in 18 months from its peak in December 2024, reflecting concerns around slower revenue growth, margin pressures and weaker discretionary spending by global clients," he said. "However, Indian IT companies have historically adapted well to major technological shifts such as cloud, automation and digital transformation."

Advertisement

AI influence AI will reshape delivery models, not eliminate Indian IT players Seth also said that AI is likely to reshape delivery models and improve productivity instead of disrupting established players. He added, "Overall, we believe AI will not eliminate Indian IT but is more likely to restructure it by compressing headcount-driven margins, shrinking commoditised managed services and forcing a pivot toward higher-value AI integration work."

Advertisement