IT stocks, Reliance and banks lift Sensex near 1,000 points
Business
Indian stock markets had a big day this Friday: Sensex ended nearly 1,000 points higher, and Nifty climbed over 259 points.
The boost came mainly from strong IT stocks and heavyweight players like Reliance Industries and major banks.
Tech Mahindra shares rise nearly 5%
Tech Mahindra wowed investors with better-than-expected earnings, pushing its shares up nearly 5%.
Other tech giants like TCS and Infosys also saw solid gains, lifting the entire IT sector.
Reliance Industries, banks bolster market confidence
Reliance Industries's shares jumped ahead of its earnings report, while private banks such as Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank helped strengthen the rally.
Stable oil prices (even with global tensions) also calmed worries about inflation, keeping investor confidence high.