Next Article
IT union challenges TCS' new bench policy
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is under fire from the IT employees' union NITES, which just filed a complaint with the Labour Ministry about TCS's updated bench policy.
The new rule gives employees only 35 business days a year to find a new project if they're between assignments—otherwise, they risk losing their jobs.
NITES President Harpreet Singh Saluja called the move "corporate coercion" and said it hurts employee well-being.
Union flags other issues too
NITES also flagged other issues: immediate joining demands for fresh hires, big bonuses for outsiders, and no pay hikes for loyal long-timers.
The union says these policies are unfair and damage morale.
They've previously raised concerns about forced transfers and questionable terminations at TCS too.