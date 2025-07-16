IT union challenges TCS' new bench policy Business Jul 16, 2025

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is under fire from the IT employees' union NITES, which just filed a complaint with the Labour Ministry about TCS's updated bench policy.

The new rule gives employees only 35 business days a year to find a new project if they're between assignments—otherwise, they risk losing their jobs.

NITES President Harpreet Singh Saluja called the move "corporate coercion" and said it hurts employee well-being.