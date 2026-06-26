Italy probes Microsoft over automatic AI add-ons and price rise
Business
Italy's antitrust watchdog is looking into Microsoft after a sudden price jump for Microsoft 365 subscriptions.
The main issue? Microsoft added artificial intelligence tools like Copilot and Designer to plans automatically, and many users were bumped into more expensive subscriptions without clear warning or a real choice.
Italian regulator says laws possibly breached
The regulator says this lack of upfront information might break Italian consumer protection laws, since people could not make informed decisions about renewing.
So far, Microsoft has not responded to the investigation, but the case highlights growing concerns over how tech companies roll out new features and charge for them, without making things crystal clear.