ITC Infotech opens new APAC headquarters in Melbourne
ITC Infotech just launched its Asia-Pacific headquarters and a new Digital & AI Engineering Hub in Melbourne, aiming to strengthen its presence in Australia.
The opening drew support from Victorian government leaders and marks a big step for the company's regional growth.
Hub to focus on digital engineering, AI, and cloud computing
This isn't just another office—it's focused on digital engineering, AI, cloud computing, and data analytics for industries like retail, banking, manufacturing, and especially agri-business.
The team wants to use smart tech to boost Victoria's $20 billion agriculture sector with tools for farmers powered by AI.
ITC Infotech plans to hire 150 people over 3 years
ITC Infotech plans to hire 150 people over three years—think roles in digital tech, AI, and agri-tech.
They're also teaming up with local universities and government on projects around sustainability and digital transformation.
CEO Manas Chakraborty summed it up: there are significant opportunities to partner with Australian enterprises as they advance their digital, sustainability, and growth agendas.