ITC Infotech opens new APAC headquarters in Melbourne

This isn't just another office—it's focused on digital engineering, AI, cloud computing, and data analytics for industries like retail, banking, manufacturing, and especially agri-business. The team wants to use smart tech to boost Victoria's $20 billion agriculture sector with tools for farmers powered by AI.

ITC Infotech plans to hire 150 people over three years—think roles in digital tech, AI, and agri-tech.

They're also teaming up with local universities and government on projects around sustainability and digital transformation.

CEO Manas Chakraborty summed it up: there are significant opportunities to partner with Australian enterprises as they advance their digital, sustainability, and growth agendas.