ITDC shares rally 67% on sales under National Monetization Pipeline

Multiple Ashok hotels transferred, valuations disclosed

Some big hotels have already changed hands: Ranchi Ashok Hotel was transferred to the Jharkhand government for ₹3.06 crore, while Punjab Tourism picked up a majority stake in Punjab Ashok Hotel for ₹79 lakh.

Hotel Jammu Ashok is to be handed over to the state government at a valuation of ₹11.09 crore, and Talks to divest Ashok Hotel's units in Odisha's Puri and Bhubaneshwar are at an advanced stage.