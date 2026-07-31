ITR deadline today: Last-minute checklist for taxpayers

Taxpayers must select the right ITR form based on their income sources. Filing the wrong form can make the return defective.

Also, personal details such as PAN, Aadhaar number, bank account information, and contact details should be verified before submitting.

Taxpayers should match the information in their ITR with the Annual Information Statement (AIS), Taxpayer Information Summary (TIS), and Form 26AS.

This includes salary income, bank interest, capital gains, securities transactions, and Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) credits.