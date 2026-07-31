ITR deadline today: Last-minute checklist for taxpayers
What's the story
The deadline for filing Income Tax Returns (ITR) is today. Taxpayers are advised to double-check certain details before hitting the 'Submit' button. These final checks can prevent defective returns, refund delays, and notices from the Income Tax Department. The Central Board of Direct Taxes(CBDT) has already extended the deadline for taxpayers who file ITR-3 and ITR-4 to August 31, 2026.
Form selection
Select the right ITR form
Taxpayers must select the right ITR form based on their income sources. Filing the wrong form can make the return defective.
Also, personal details such as PAN, Aadhaar number, bank account information, and contact details should be verified before submitting.
Taxpayers should match the information in their ITR with the Annual Information Statement (AIS), Taxpayer Information Summary (TIS), and Form 26AS.
This includes salary income, bank interest, capital gains, securities transactions, and Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) credits.
Verification importance
Don't forget to e-verify your return
Another common mistake is skipping e-verification after clicking 'Submit.'
The return is considered complete only after it has been e-verified within the stipulated time. An unverified return is generally treated as if it were never filed.
Taxpayers should take a few extra minutes to review every detail before submitting their return for faster processing and timely refunds.