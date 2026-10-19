Ixigo shares soar 13% after reporting all-time high quarterly profit

Ixigo reported a record profit after tax of ₹63.42 crore for the quarter ending September 30.

The company attributed this achievement to a partial stake sale in Freshbus, making the record profit partly non-operational in nature.

The gross transaction value also witnessed a significant increase of 22% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹5,304.47 crore, while operational revenue grew by 13% to ₹320.96 crore during the same period.