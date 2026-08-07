Ixigo stock falls 15.4% after FY27 Q1 EBITDA miss
Ixigo's stock took a 15.4% hit on Friday, dropping to ₹171.48 on the NSE.
The fall came after the company's Q1 margins for FY27 didn't meet market hopes: EBITDA landed at ₹24 crore instead of the expected ₹30 crore, even though revenue grew 13% to ₹356.75 crore.
Net profit up 80.7% to ₹34.24cr
Analysts say Ixigo's lower margins were impacted by higher advertising and branding costs.
Still, net profit soared by 80.7% to ₹34.24 crore, driven by strong growth in its bus business and continued market share gains.
The company also saw record transaction values, and now holds a massive 63% share in the OTA train market.
Ixigo's TARA autonomously resolves 92% chats
Ixigo is doubling down on AI tech, including its TARA customer service platform that handles over 57,000 customer interactions daily and autonomously resolves 92% of chat queries, showing it is serious about making travel easier with smart tools.