Ixigo to acquire majority stake in hotel booking start-up Brevistay
What's the story
Le Travenues Technology, the parent company of online travel platform Ixigo, has approved the acquisition of a 54.66% stake in hotel booking start-up Brevistay Hospitality for ₹65.69 crore. The deal will be executed through primary and secondary share purchases. Post-acquisition, Brevistay will become a subsidiary of Ixigo. The latter also has the option to acquire the remaining stake under certain conditions.
Business strategy
Brevistay's revenue growth over the years
Founded in 2016, Brevistay offers a platform for booking hotel rooms for flexible durations. The company reported a revenue of ₹18.1 crore in FY26, up from ₹12.23 crore in FY25 and ₹8.83 crore in FY24. The acquisition is part of Ixigo's strategy to strengthen its hotel booking business after raising $150 million from Dutch technology investor Prosus last year.
Market impact
Ixigo's expanding network of hotels
With Brevistay's inventory, Ixigo will now have a network of 10,000 directly contracted hotels on its platform. "Brevistay has built a category-defining platform with deep hotel partnerships and a strong presence in the flexible-stay segment," said Aloke Bajpai and Rajnish Kumar, Group CEO and Group Co-CEO of Ixigo, respectively. The founders of Brevistay: Prateek Singh, Shubham Agarwal and Nikhil Pathak, own about 63% of the company.
Financial growth
Ixigo's financial performance for Q4 FY26
For Q4 FY26, Ixigo reported an 8% year-on-year (YoY) rise in operating revenue to ₹308 crore, while net profit nearly doubled to ₹32 crore. Flights were the largest business vertical by gross transaction value during the quarter. Separately, Ixigo's board has approved a ₹7.5 crore investment in ProactAI and ₹4.5 crore in Forgeurai Systems (Vestra.AI), both of which are developing AI-powered software and related technologies.