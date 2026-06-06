Brevistay will become a subsidiary of Ixigo

Ixigo to acquire majority stake in hotel booking start-up Brevistay

By Akash Pandey 03:02 pm Jun 06, 202603:02 pm

What's the story

Le Travenues Technology, the parent company of online travel platform Ixigo, has approved the acquisition of a 54.66% stake in hotel booking start-up Brevistay Hospitality for ₹65.69 crore. The deal will be executed through primary and secondary share purchases. Post-acquisition, Brevistay will become a subsidiary of Ixigo. The latter also has the option to acquire the remaining stake under certain conditions.