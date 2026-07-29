iyO v/s OpenAI: Court halts proceedings amid settlement talks

A hearing was originally scheduled for today to consider OpenAI's motion to strike or dismiss iyO's amended complaint.

However, the parties filed a joint notice yesterday informing the court of their settlement in principle.

They also requested a seven-day pause in proceedings while they finalize the agreement.

Judge Thompson has now granted this request, giving them until August 6 to either file an official request for dismissal or submit a joint status report if unable to finalize the settlement.