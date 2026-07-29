iyO v/s OpenAI: Court halts proceedings amid settlement talks
What's the story
The ongoing trademark lawsuit between iyO and OpenAI, along with Jony Ive, has been temporarily halted. The pause was requested by both parties as they work to finalize a settlement. The request was approved by Judge Trina L. Thompson. According to court documents, iyO and OpenAI have reached an agreement in principle in their ongoing lawsuit.
Case details
Lawsuit filed over trademark infringement
The lawsuit was filed after OpenAI announced its acquisition of Jony Ive's io Products start-up for a new line of AI devices.
iyO accused both companies of trademark infringement.
The complaint was later amended to include trade secret claims, alleging that io Products co-founder Tang Tan had obtained confidential information about iyO's technology and product designs through a former iyO executive.
Court proceedings
Judge approves 7-day pause in proceedings
A hearing was originally scheduled for today to consider OpenAI's motion to strike or dismiss iyO's amended complaint.
However, the parties filed a joint notice yesterday informing the court of their settlement in principle.
They also requested a seven-day pause in proceedings while they finalize the agreement.
Judge Thompson has now granted this request, giving them until August 6 to either file an official request for dismissal or submit a joint status report if unable to finalize the settlement.
Court schedule
Hearing rescheduled to September 8
The hearing originally scheduled for today has been moved to September 8, along with another hearing on OpenAI's request to alter or dissolve a preliminary injunction barring it and Jony Ive's hardware venture from using the "io" branding.
The joint notice of settlement states that both parties are working to finalize the terms into a formal agreement, which they expect to execute shortly.