Jailed crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried turns to Trump for pardon

Pardon appeal

'Ultimately up to the President'

Bankman-Fried's pardon request was filed with the DOJ's Pardon Attorney's Office, seeking a "pardon after completion of sentence." He submitted it from a low-security federal prison in California while his conviction and sentence appeal is pending before the federal appeals court in New York. When asked if he wanted a pardon from the White House, Bankman-Fried said, "Absolutely. It would be obviously, you know, ultimately up to the President, not up to me."