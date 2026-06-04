Jaipur firm GenXAI Analytics secures ₹15cr ahead of ₹54.66cr IPO
GenXAI Analytics, a Jaipur-based company specializing in enterprise and generative AI, just locked in ₹15 crore from anchor investors ahead of its IPO happening June 5-9, 2026.
They're aiming to raise a total of ₹54.66 crore by offering shares priced between ₹110 and ₹116 each.
The fresh funds are set to boost product development, clear debts, cover working capital, and support general business growth.
FY25 revenue ₹28.53cr profit ₹6.61cr
Major names like Navbharat Investment Trust and Mint Focused Growth Fund PCC-Cell 1 are among the 11 anchor investors grabbing shares at ₹116 each.
GenXAI posted revenue of ₹28.53 crore with a profit after tax of ₹6.61 crore for fiscal 2025, pretty solid numbers for an AI-focused firm.
Once the IPO wraps up, their shares will be listed on NSE Emerge, with Choice Capital Advisors managing the process.