Jaipur firm GenXAI Analytics secures ₹15cr ahead of ₹54.66cr IPO

FY25 revenue ₹28.53cr profit ₹6.61cr

Major names like Navbharat Investment Trust and Mint Focused Growth Fund PCC-Cell 1 are among the 11 anchor investors grabbing shares at ₹116 each.

GenXAI posted revenue of ₹28.53 crore with a profit after tax of ₹6.61 crore for fiscal 2025, pretty solid numbers for an AI-focused firm.

Once the IPO wraps up, their shares will be listed on NSE Emerge, with Choice Capital Advisors managing the process.