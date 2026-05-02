Jake Nesler's AI bot dodged $10,000 loss during NVIDIA surge
AI is making its way into the world of retail trading, with more everyday investors using smart bots to help with their strategies.
Jake Nesler, a software engineer, trained his own AI trading bot based on his instincts, and it actually helped him dodge a $10,000 loss during a sudden NVIDIA stock surge.
Still, Nesler admits that using AI for trading comes with mixed results and plenty of learning curves.
Nesler's bot returned 7% amid risks
Setting up an AI trading bot is easier than ever, but there are real risks, like security issues and hype on social media.
After some tweaks, Nesler's bot managed a 7% return in 30 days (beating the S&P 500), but he warns others not to use his code with real money just yet.
It's a reminder that while AI can be powerful, it's not foolproof, especially if you're new to the game.