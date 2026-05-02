Jake Nesler's AI bot dodged $10,000 loss during NVIDIA surge

Nesler's bot returned 7% amid risks

Setting up an AI trading bot is easier than ever, but there are real risks, like security issues and hype on social media.

After some tweaks, Nesler's bot managed a 7% return in 30 days (beating the S&P 500), but he warns others not to use his code with real money just yet.

It's a reminder that while AI can be powerful, it's not foolproof, especially if you're new to the game.