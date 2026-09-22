Jamie Dimon: AI spending could reach $1 trillion next year

Dimon points out that AI isn't just about boosting profits: it's also making customer experiences better.

But all this growth has a bigger impact too: as companies hire more people and build new infrastructure, rising demand for materials such as copper could also add to cost pressures, which can fuel inflation.

Still, Dimon thinks that over time, AI could eventually have a deflationary impact through productivity gains, even if these factors contribute to interest rates staying higher for longer.

Plus, over the next five to 10 years, expect to see new tech players shake up the scene!